Julio Enciso News: Logs goal and assist
Enciso scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Chelsea.
Enciso's first half was excellent. He got Ipswich on the board with his goal and contributed to Ben Johnson's effort, all within 32 minutes. Enciso will finish April's first half with one goal and two assists in three appearances, averaging a direct contribution per game.
