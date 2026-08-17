Julio Enciso News: Returns to Ipswich on five-year deal
Enciso sealed a permanent move to Ipswich Town and signed a five-year contract with the team Monday.
This will be Enciso's second stint at Portman Road, as he spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Portman Road from Brighton & Hove Albion, scoring twice in 13 appearances. He's coming off an impressive 2025/26 campaign at Strasbourg, notching 12 goals and nine assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. He should compete for regular playing time in Ipswich's midfield, and his ability to play several roles should give him a straight path toward consistent playing time.
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