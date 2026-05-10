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Julio Enciso News: Scores in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Enciso scored one goal to go with nine shots (three on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Angers.

For the first time since March 15, Enciso logged a start as an attacking midfielder. Thereafter, two of his last three starts have him score a goal, marking his best run of offensive form this season.

Julio Enciso
Strasbourg
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