Julio Enciso News: Scores in start
Enciso scored one goal to go with nine shots (three on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Angers.
For the first time since March 15, Enciso logged a start as an attacking midfielder. Thereafter, two of his last three starts have him score a goal, marking his best run of offensive form this season.
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