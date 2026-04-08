Julio Enciso News: Scores on Saturday
Enciso scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Nice.
Enciso scored the team's second goal in the match which was his second in the league campaign as well. It was his first league goal since January 25. Enciso made an interception as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julio Enciso See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List15 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38323 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38324 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37331 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37331 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julio Enciso See More