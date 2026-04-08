Julio Enciso headshot

Julio Enciso News: Scores on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Enciso scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Nice.

Enciso scored the team's second goal in the match which was his second in the league campaign as well. It was his first league goal since January 25. Enciso made an interception as well.

Julio Enciso
Strasbourg
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