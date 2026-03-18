Julio Enciso headshot

Julio Enciso News: Sends in eight crosses vs Paris

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Enciso recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Paris FC.

Enciso led Strasgourg with a season-high eight crosses during the home draw. The midfielder took five of their 12 corner kicks in the match. He also created the second-most chances for his side, but the offensive production wasn't enough to win.

Julio Enciso
Strasbourg
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