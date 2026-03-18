Julio Enciso News: Sends in eight crosses vs Paris
Enciso recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Paris FC.
Enciso led Strasgourg with a season-high eight crosses during the home draw. The midfielder took five of their 12 corner kicks in the match. He also created the second-most chances for his side, but the offensive production wasn't enough to win.
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