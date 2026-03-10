Julio Enciso News: Sends in five crosses in draw
Enciso had three shots (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw against AJ Auxerre.
Enciso led Strasbourg in crosses matching his season-high with five. The midfielder also took the most shots for his side during the road draw. That was his 16th start in 18 overall appearances, with one goal and two assists.
