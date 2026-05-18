Julio Enciso News: Three assists in finale
Enciso assisted thrice to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 5-4 victory versus Monaco.
Enciso helped lead a shocking comeback win in Sunday's season finale, recording three assists in the win over Monaco. His late season surge capped off an up-and-down debut season with Strasbourg where he recorded nine goal contributions (three goals and six assists) across 27 appearances, five of which came during the final three matches of the season.
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