Julio Jose Gonzalez News: Beaten once versus Necaxa

Gonzalez had four saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 loss against Necaxa.

Gonzalez committed a huge mistake Friday when trying to stop the free kick that decided the game. The former Pumas player finished his first campaign for Puebla with 21 saves, eight goals conceded and one clean sheet in six matches. It wasn't until the final stretch of the season that he took the starting spot from Miguel Jimenez, but neither keeper really made a difference. Gonzalez could take advantage of the upcoming three-month break to regain the level that not long ago brought him to the national team.