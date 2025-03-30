Fantasy Soccer
Julio Jose Gonzalez

Julio Jose Gonzalez News: Beaten twice at Juarez

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Gonzalez recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Juarez.

Gonzalez's four saves were not enough to avoid his team's fifth consecutive defeat. The keeper has now allowed five goals in two games since taking over the starting spot from Miguel Jimenez. In any case, Puebla are highly unreliable for clean sheets given their current defensive weakness, and even more so in the upcoming matchup against a seventh-ranked Tigres offense.

Julio Jose Gonzalez
Puebla
More Stats & News
