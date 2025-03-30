Julio Jose Gonzalez News: Beaten twice at Juarez

Gonzalez recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Juarez.

Gonzalez's four saves were not enough to avoid his team's fifth consecutive defeat. The keeper has now allowed five goals in two games since taking over the starting spot from Miguel Jimenez. In any case, Puebla are highly unreliable for clean sheets given their current defensive weakness, and even more so in the upcoming matchup against a seventh-ranked Tigres offense.