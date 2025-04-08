Julio Jose Gonzalez News: Earns clean sheet vs. Tigres

Gonzalez made four saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Tigres UANL.

Gonzalez responded every time he was needed, and while earning a scoreless draw isn't something to be particularly proud about, this is a very good result for Puebla given all the struggles they've been enduring all season long. Gonzalez has started the last three matches for Puebla, and this was his best outing by a wide margin, as he had conceded five goals in the previous two.