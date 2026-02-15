Julio Soler headshot

Julio Soler Injury: Could miss rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Soler could miss the rest of the season after picking a hamstring injury, coach Andoni Iraola said in a press conference, according to Alexander Smith from the Bournemouth Echo.

Soler picked up a hamstring strain in recent weeks that could sideline him for the remainder of the season. The defender had already been operating as a depth piece off the bench, so his absence shouldn't shake up the Cherries' starting XI.

Julio Soler
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julio Soler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julio Soler See More
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes
SOC
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes
Rotowire Staff
142 days ago
Premier League Transfer News: Biggest Moves in 2025/26 Summer Window
SOC
Premier League Transfer News: Biggest Moves in 2025/26 Summer Window
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
194 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
208 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
209 days ago
FA Cup Betting Picks, Odds & Predictions for AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
SOC
FA Cup Betting Picks, Odds & Predictions for AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester City
Author Image
BJ Cunningham
323 days ago