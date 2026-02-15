Julio Soler Injury: Could miss rest of season
Soler could miss the rest of the season after picking a hamstring injury, coach Andoni Iraola said in a press conference, according to Alexander Smith from the Bournemouth Echo.
Soler picked up a hamstring strain in recent weeks that could sideline him for the remainder of the season. The defender had already been operating as a depth piece off the bench, so his absence shouldn't shake up the Cherries' starting XI.
