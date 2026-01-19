Soler was left out of the squad for Monday's clash against the Seagulls, as he is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury. The defender started the FA Cup game against Newcastle United and was expected to be a bench option for Monday's clash before ultimately missing out. The Argentinian will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue, although a potential absence should not impact the starting XI since Adrien Truffert remains the preferred starter at left back.