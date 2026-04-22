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Julio Soler Injury: Left out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Soler (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's match against Leeds United.

Soler was a late call for Wednesday, but has not made the call, still out due to his hamstring injury. The good news for the defender is he will now have until the May 3 match against Palace to continue recovery, seeing over a week off. However, with only three appearances off the bench all season, he is likely to see a minimal role once fit.

Julio Soler
AFC Bournemouth
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