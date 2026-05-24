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Julio Soler Injury: Out for season final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Soler (hamstring) will miss Sunday's final Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Soler brings the curtain down on a deeply frustrating campaign, having managed just three Premier League appearances totaling 34 minutes without a single goal contribution. The Spanish midfielder spent a large portion of the second half of the season sidelined with the hamstring problem, severely limiting his ability to make an impact. His availability and fitness heading into next season will be a key storyline to monitor during the offseason.

Julio Soler
AFC Bournemouth
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