Julio Soler Injury: Ramping up fitness
Soler (hamstring) has been building his fitness in team training over the past two weeks and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Newcastle, the club posted.
Soler had been ruled out of the Arsenal fixture despite returning to training during the international break, but his progression over the past week is an encouraging sign that he is closing in on a competitive return. The club is clearly taking a measured approach given the nature of the hamstring strain, and his involvement against Newcastle will depend on how he responds in the final sessions before the weekend. Adrien Truffert has been holding down the left-back spot in his absence and should retain the role moving forward.
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