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Julio Soler Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Soler (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Arsenal.

Soler returned to team training during the international break after a hamstring strain that had threatened to end his season prematurely, but has not yet recovered sufficiently to earn a spot in the matchday squad. Coach Andoni Iraola had acknowledged he was not ready to handle significant minutes, and the club opted to exercise caution rather than rush him back. Adrien Truffert is expected to retain the left-back role, with Soler's return to action likely to come gradually over the coming weeks.

Julio Soler
AFC Bournemouth
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