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Julio Soler Injury: Return still open

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Soler (hamstring) remains in question for a return during Wednesday's match against Leeds United after he wasn't mentioned in manager Andoni Iraloa's press conference.

Soler has been building up fitness and trying for a return for the past few weeks, and the picture around the defender seems not to have developed much, as he was not mentioned in the injury report. This will leave his use moving forward in question as the season nears an end, potentially returning at any time after the long layoff. Even once he does return, a smaller role will be handed to the left-back, only appearing from the bench in all three appearances this season.

Julio Soler
AFC Bournemouth
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