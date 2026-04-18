Julio Soler Injury: Sill out Saturday
Soler (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Newcastle.
Soler has been unable to earn a place in the matchday squad despite building his fitness in team training over the past two weeks and the club posting an encouraging update ahead of the weekend. The hamstring strain has proven more stubborn than anticipated, and the club's measured approach to his return has led to another absence after he was already ruled out of the Arsenal fixture last weekend. Adrien Truffert is expected to retain the left-back spot, with Soler's availability for the coming fixtures to be monitored as he continues to build toward a competitive return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julio Soler See More
-
Press Conferences
FPL GW6 Press Conferences: Premier League Injury News & Key Quotes204 days ago
-
Fantrax & Sleeper Strategy
Premier League Transfer News: Biggest Moves in 2025/26 Summer Window256 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season270 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for 2025/26 Season271 days ago
-
Football Predictions
FA Cup Betting Picks, Odds & Predictions for AFC Bournemouth vs. Manchester CityMarch 29, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Julio Soler See More