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Julio Soler Injury: Sill out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Soler (hamstring) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Newcastle.

Soler has been unable to earn a place in the matchday squad despite building his fitness in team training over the past two weeks and the club posting an encouraging update ahead of the weekend. The hamstring strain has proven more stubborn than anticipated, and the club's measured approach to his return has led to another absence after he was already ruled out of the Arsenal fixture last weekend. Adrien Truffert is expected to retain the left-back spot, with Soler's availability for the coming fixtures to be monitored as he continues to build toward a competitive return.

Julio Soler
AFC Bournemouth
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