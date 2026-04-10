Julio Soler News: Available to play
Soler (hamstring) returned to team training over the break and is back available moving forward, although he is not yet ready to handle significant minutes, according to coach Andoni Iraola, per Alexander Smith of the Bournemouth Daily Echo.
Soler had been at risk of missing the remainder of the season with the hamstring strain, making his return to team sessions a more positive development than initially expected. The defender figures to ease back into action gradually rather than being thrown straight in. Adrien Truffert is expected to hold the left-back role for the Cherries until he returns to full speed.
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