Julio Soler headshot

Julio Soler News: Back with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Soler is back with Bournemouth after international duty, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "We will recover Julio, who has come back from the national team. He arrived yesterday night, so he's probably not 100% but he's an option."

Soler missed about a month while serving with his countries youth team. He's now back and available for his club, though his only senior appearance came in the FA Cup, and it's not clear if he will be competing for minutes in the starting XI immediately.

Julio Soler
AFC Bournemouth
