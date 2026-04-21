Juninho headshot

Juninho News: Breaks deadlock vs. San Luis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Juninho scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 2-0 win versus Atlético San Luis.

Juninho opened the scoring with a penalty late in the first half, and he continues to play a prominent role for Pumas upfront. The former Flamengo striker is ending the Clausura regular season on a strong note with three goals and one assist in his last five appearances.

Juninho
Pumas UNAM
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