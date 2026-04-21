Juninho News: Breaks deadlock vs. San Luis
Juninho scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 2-0 win versus Atlético San Luis.
Juninho opened the scoring with a penalty late in the first half, and he continues to play a prominent role for Pumas upfront. The former Flamengo striker is ending the Clausura regular season on a strong note with three goals and one assist in his last five appearances.
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