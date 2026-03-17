Juninho News: Converts penalty in draw

Juninho scored one goal via penalty and had one shot on target in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Pumas fell behind 2-0 in the first half Saturday, and it looked like all hope was lost until Juninho converted from the spot in the 61st minute to cut the lead to 2-1. Pumas would tie the game up in the 77th minute and escape with the draw bringing their record to 5-5-1 on the year. They will look to climb over .500 on Saturday versus America.