Juninho headshot

Juninho News: Equalizes on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Juninho scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Club Tijuana.

Juninho equalized in first half stoppage time from extremely close range. Apart from that, he missed a big chance, made 12 passes and also recorded a clearance. He has netted twice in the last three games and is up to six goal contributions in eight Clausura games.

Juninho
Pumas UNAM
