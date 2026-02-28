Juninho News: Equalizes on Friday
Juninho scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Club Tijuana.
Juninho equalized in first half stoppage time from extremely close range. Apart from that, he missed a big chance, made 12 passes and also recorded a clearance. He has netted twice in the last three games and is up to six goal contributions in eight Clausura games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now