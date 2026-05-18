Juninho News: Inefficient in semifinal return leg

Juninho registered three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Pachuca.

Juninho had a couple of shots blocked and missed another chance in an underwhelming performance despite his side securing a spot in the Liga MX final. After being rested for the initial leg, he was back alongside Robert Morales in a two-man front line, as has typically been the case this tournament. The Brazilian remains the team's co-leader in both goals and assists with eight and four, respectively, in 21 matches played.