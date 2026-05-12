Juninho News: Logs assist in draw

Juninho made an assist, had two shots on goal and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 3-3 draw against America.

Juninho couldn't score this time but still contributed by assisting Jordan Carrillo for his team's third goal in the 23rd minute. That's now eight goals and four assists over 19 Liga MX appearances for the forwards, who's proving to be one of the league's best signings from the past winter.