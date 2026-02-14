Juninho News: Scores as substitute in victory

Juninho scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Friday's 3-2 victory against Puebla.

Juninho gave the visitors a comeback win through a left-footed finish from inside the box in the 88th minute of the match. He had another shot stopped by the keeper and generated a few defensive stats after replacing Ruben Duarte during the second half. Despite coming off the bench this time, Juninho recorded at least one direct contribution for the fourth straight Liga MX game. He's now competing for one of two center-forward spots with Robert Morales and Guillermo Martinez, both of whom also scored Friday.