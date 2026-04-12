Juninho News: Scores goal in victory

Juninho scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Mazatlan.

Juninho got the final touch on a corner-kick cross and only had to push the ball into the net during the 15th minute of this matchup. The forward is now leading the team while sitting fourth among the top scorers in the league with six goals, and he has also registered three assists across 14 matches played this campaign. He'll look to increase those counts as a frequent member of the UNAM side's front two as they try to carry the momentum to the final stages of the tournament.