Juninho News: Scores opener Sunday

Juninho scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus America.

Juninho fired a low attempt from distance to open the scoring in the fifth minute of the draw. However he failed to take another shot and lost all of his six duels before being subbed off in the second half. Counting both regular and postseason, his eight goals are now tied for the top figure on the squad, sharing the lead with his attacking partner Robert Morales. Having left behind a two-game scoreless streak, the Brazilian should remain a solid offensive threat for as far as Pumas advance in the competition.