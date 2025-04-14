Junior Adamu News: Will miss Hoffenheim game
Adamu will miss the game against Hoffenheim due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.
Adamu has picked up five yellow cards in the Bundesliga and will be suspended for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim. His absence will require a change to the starting XI since he has started regularly in recent weeks. Michael Gregoritsch could take over up front or Lucas Holer might be pushed higher up the field.
