Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Junior Adamu headshot

Junior Adamu News: Will miss Hoffenheim game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Adamu will miss the game against Hoffenheim due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.

Adamu has picked up five yellow cards in the Bundesliga and will be suspended for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim. His absence will require a change to the starting XI since he has started regularly in recent weeks. Michael Gregoritsch could take over up front or Lucas Holer might be pushed higher up the field.

Junior Adamu
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now