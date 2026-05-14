Junior Diaz News: Busy defensively in loss

Diaz had two shots (one on target) and made three tackles (all won), nine clearances, two interceptions and two blocks during Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Strasbourg.

Diaz had an outstanding defensive performance, putting numbers all over the place and making a lot of key interventions, like a goal-line clearance that at least kept his team in contention. The center-back has been in and out of the team during the entire campaign, but mostly provided stats when called up to play. Over his last two starts, Diaz had four tackles, 15 clearances, three interceptions and five blocks.