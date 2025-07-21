Junior Diaz News: Loaned to Brest

Diaz has been loaned to Brest for the 2025/26 season, joining from Troyes, his new club announced.

Diaz is heading back to Brittany after being formed at FC Nantes, but this time he will play under a red shirt as he joins Brest on loan for the 2025/26 season. The 21-year-old played 39 games with Troyes last season, showing consistency and strength in the backline, and will be a good addition to the depth of the Brestois defense.