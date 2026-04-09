Junior Diaz News: Set for suspension

Diaz is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, the league announced.

Diaz picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and is now suspended for the April 19 showdown against Nantes. The center-back has been a locked-in starter in the back line for the Ti-Zefs, so his absence guarantees a shake-up in the starting XI, with Soumaila Coulibaly expected to hold the spot in central defense against the Canaries.