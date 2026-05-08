Junior Firpo Injury: Back available Saturday

Firpo (undisclosed) trained all week with the team and is an option for Saturday's clash against Real Sociedad, according to Zona Mixta.

Firpo had been ruled out since late March while building his fitness back up, but completing a full week of training is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to return to the matchday squad. The left-back has missed seven consecutive matches and will likely ease back in from the bench rather than jumping straight into the starting lineup, but his availability gives coach Manuel Pellegrini more options on the left flank heading into the final fixtures of Real Betis's season.