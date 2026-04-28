Junior Firpo headshot

Junior Firpo Injury: Back in partial training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Firpo (undisclosed) returned to partial team training Tuesday and could be set for a return for Sunday's clash against Real Oviedo, according to Zona Mixta.

Firpo missed the last six games across all competition with Betis due to an injury but his progression to partial sessions is an encouraging step forward. The left-back figures to remain a rotational option at best given the form issues that have hampered him throughout the campaign since returning from Leeds United, but his return to the training pitch gives Real Betis another available option heading into the final stretch of the season.

Junior Firpo
Betis
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Junior Firpo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Junior Firpo See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
278 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Tips: Rankings for Gameweeks 1-5
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Tips: Rankings for Gameweeks 1-5
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
307 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 23, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 22, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 9, 2023