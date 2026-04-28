Junior Firpo Injury: Back in partial training
Firpo (undisclosed) returned to partial team training Tuesday and could be set for a return for Sunday's clash against Real Oviedo, according to Zona Mixta.
Firpo missed the last six games across all competition with Betis due to an injury but his progression to partial sessions is an encouraging step forward. The left-back figures to remain a rotational option at best given the form issues that have hampered him throughout the campaign since returning from Leeds United, but his return to the training pitch gives Real Betis another available option heading into the final stretch of the season.
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