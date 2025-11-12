Firpo missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury that he likely cleared fully since he was spotted back in team training on Wednesday. This is a good development for the left-back since he has been a regular starter in the defense and his return will be a boost for Betis. That said, if he had to miss more time and not deemed fit enough to feature right after the break, Valentin Gomez will likely start on the left side of the backline since Ricardo Rodriguez (strain) is a doubt as well.