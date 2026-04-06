Junior Firpo Injury: Dealing with discomfort

Firpo (undisclosed) was left out of the squad for Saturday's clash against Espanyol after returning from Dominican Republic duty without the necessary physical condition to compete, according to Julio Martin of Info Real Betis.

Firpo had featured in both of his country's friendly matches during the FIFA international break, but came back to Seville carrying physical discomfort that prevented him from being available for coach Manuel Pellegrino's selection. The left-back has been one of the more disappointing signings of the campaign since returning from Leeds United, failing to complete a single acceptable performance across his appearances this season. Wednesday's Europa League clash against Braga shapes up as a realistic return target, though his role figures to remain a rotational one at best given the form issues that have plagued him throughout the campaign.