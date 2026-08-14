Junior Firpo Injury: Named in squad vs. Inter Milan
Firpo (thigh) is included in Real Betis' squad for Saturday's friendly against Inter Milan, according to the club.
Firpo had requested a substitution in the second half of the draw with Bournemouth after feeling a twinge in his thigh, though tests subsequently ruled out any tear or significant injury, confirming it as nothing more than muscular overload discomfort. He had been pressured to depart the club this summer, but Real Betis has since announced it isn't pursuing any other left back, meaning Firpo should remain with the squad this season even as he battles for playing time behind Fran Garcia in the pecking order. His inclusion in this matchday squad points to a clean bill of health heading into the campaign.
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