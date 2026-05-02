Junior Firpo Injury: Still not an option
Firpo (undisclosed) remains unavailable and is not yet ready to return, with next week shaping up as a more realistic target, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini, per Zona Mixta. "Let's hope Junior is at 100% next week."
Firpo had returned to team training this week, raising hopes of a return for the Oviedo fixture, but the club has decided he needs more time before being considered for the matchday squad. The left-back has missed six consecutive matches across all competitions and will continue to build his fitness over the coming sessions before pushing for a return to the rotation in the final stretch of the season.
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