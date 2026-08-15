Junior Firpo News: Comes off bench vs. Inter Milan
Firpo (thigh) came off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 friendly loss to Inter Milan.
Firpo entered the game in the 73rd minute and logged some much-needed minutes before the start of the season after spending time on the sidelines in the preseason. The left-back should be healthy enough to be an option for Betis when LaLiga starts against Real Sociedad on Friday. Aug. 21.
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