Junior Kroupi News: Converts a penalty

Kroupi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

Kroupi came off the bench in the 73rd minute of Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United, scoring the equalizer from the penalty spot to end his six match run without a goal contribution. The Frenchman continues to impress in his first Premier League season, having recorded nine goals in 26 appearances.