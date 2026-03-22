Junior Kroupi News: Converts a penalty
Kroupi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United.
Kroupi came off the bench in the 73rd minute of Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United, scoring the equalizer from the penalty spot to end his six match run without a goal contribution. The Frenchman continues to impress in his first Premier League season, having recorded nine goals in 26 appearances.
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