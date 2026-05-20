Junior Kroupi headshot

Junior Kroupi News: Ends City's title hopes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Kroupi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Manchester City.

Kroupi continued his amazing breakout and debut season in the Premier League Tuesday, netting a first-half curler to put City behind and eventually end their title run. This adds on to a solid run of play, scoring in five of the club's past seven games. He is now up to 13 goals in 32 appearances (20 starts) this season, set to lead the attack heading into the next campaign.

Junior Kroupi
AFC Bournemouth
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