Junior Kroupi News: Nets from penalty spot

Kroupi scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Kroupi earned the second goal of Sunday's match as he scored from the penalty spot, finding the back of the net in the 32nd minute. This comes as a second straight match with a goal for him, now with four in his past five appearances. The forward is up 12 goals in 30 appearances this season, showing solid form to end the campaign.