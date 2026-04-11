Junior Kroupi News: Scores opening goal

Junior Kroupi scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Kroupi got the start in Saturday's match and was immediately impactful with Bournemouth's first goal. The forward is likely to remain in the starting lineup against Newcastle, a team which has allowed 45 goals in 31 EPL games so far.