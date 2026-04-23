Junior Kroupi News: Scores Wednesday

Kroupi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Leeds United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 25th minute.

Kroupi scored a crucial goal for the draw during Wednesday's clash. The striker only took a single shot, but he made the absolute most of the chance, scoring his shot and earning the draw. He also created a pair of chances, another good indicator of his continued progression in the Premier League.