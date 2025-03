Messias (undisclosed) won't be available Friday, coach Patrick Vieira announced.

Messias will skip the second contest in a row due to a minor muscular injury. Jeff Ekhator, Alessandro Zanoli and Ruslan Malinovskyi will pick up the slack since Vitinha (calf), Caleb Ekuban (thigh) and Maxwel Cornet (thigh) are also missing.