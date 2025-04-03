Junior Messias Injury: Available against Udinese

Messias (undisclosed) "has practiced with the group for two weeks and will be with us Friday," coach Patrick Vieira stated.

Messias will return after skipping three contests due to an unspecified muscular injury. He'll likely make a couple of cameos before seeing robust minutes. He'll be an extra option in a few midfield roles. He has assisted once and posted four shots (one on target), one chance created, nine crosses (two accurate) and four tackles in his last five appearances (two starts).