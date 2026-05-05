Junior Messias Injury: Will miss final matches

Messias announced on Instagram that his season has been cut short by a muscular injury.

Messias suffered an adductor problem in his recent cameo versus Atalanta, even though he managed to finish the game, and will need about a month to recover, Tuttomercatoweb reported. He has been a rotational piece for most of the campaign, scoring three goals, providing one assist and tallying 19 shots (seven on target) and 16 crosses (three accurate) in 20 games (five starts). Vitinha, Jeff Ekhator and Tommaso Baldanzi (thigh), once healthy, will pick up the slack. The club will have a decision to make about his future, as his contract is expiring.