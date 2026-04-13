Junior Messias News: Assist from bench
Messias assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Sassuolo.
Messias appeared for a mere 15 minutes Sunday but made a huge difference in the match, as the attacker would find Caleb Ekuban in the 84th minute for a goal to win the game. This comes after four straight starts, also earning a goal during that period, for two goal contributions in his past five appearances. That said, he now has four goal contributions in 17 appearances (five starts).
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