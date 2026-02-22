Junior Messias News: Closes Torino contest late

Messias scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one tackle (zero won) and one chance created in 25 minutes in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Torino.

Messias didn't draw his second start in a row, as the coach went with Tommaso Baldanzi over him, but put his name in the stat sheet by easily beating the goalie after pickpocketing an opponent deep into enemy territory. He has fired at least one shot in five straight fixtures, amassing eight attempts (four on target), scoring twice and posting two chances created and six crosses (one accurate) over that span. Additionally, he has notched one or more tackles in the last three tilts, totaling four and winning two of them.