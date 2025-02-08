Fantasy Soccer
Junior Messias headshot

Junior Messias News: Dishes assist versus Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Messias assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one tackle (one won) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Torino.

Messias picked out Andrea Pinamonti with a nice feed after recovering the ball deep into enemy territory, registering his first assist of the season. He's starting to get increasingly more minutes and he could soon make the XI if he avoids further injuries. He has posted three shots (one on target), one key pass, four crosses (one accurate) and one tackle (one won) in his last four outings (zero starts).

